Thor: Love and Thunder has officially made its way into theaters this weekend, and fans seem to be loving the humor of the film. Love and Thunder is Marvel Studios' first franchise to hit four films, with another one expected to happen sometime in the near future. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a little hit or miss critically, but has been doing pretty well financially. The Thor sequel has had mixed reactions so far, but is expected to strike lighting at the box office. The film features an insane moment during the end that was thought to be a Beetlejuice cameo and Taika Waititi was recently asked if it actually happened. During a new interview with Uproxx, Waititi revealed that he doesn't know if that was a Beetlejuice cameo.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO