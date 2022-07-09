ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Yuh-Line Niou lays out her path to victory in packed race for Congress

By Joseph Konig
NY1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssembly member Yuh-Line Niou has hundreds of volunteers knocking doors and making calls for her campaign in the new congressional district that stretches from Lower Manhattan to brownstone Brooklyn, she told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Friday. With the backing of the Working Families Party, Niou...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
US News and World Report

Trump Again Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee as Panel Breaches His Inner Circle

Former President Donald Trump railed against the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol again on Tuesday, ahead of a hearing that’s expected to focus on his inner circle’s ties to far-right militia groups. [. Read:. Jan. 6 Committee Aims to Connect Far-Right Groups, Trump...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Elections
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Louis
Person
Bill De Blasio
POLITICO

McConnell gets GOP backup in his move to snarl bipartisan U.S.-China bill

Senate Republicans are lining up to back Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as he threatens to tank multi-billion-dollar legislation aimed at confronting China, imperiling what initially appeared on track to join this Congress’ biggest bipartisan achievements. McConnell’s threat, sent via tweet while senators were away from Washington, was aimed at...
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Coming to terms with just how armed Trump followers were on Jan. 6

Among the key revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s recent testimony was what the White House aide heard Donald Trump say ahead of his pre-riot rally on Jan. 6. Backstage at the Ellipse, Hutchinson heard the then-president fuming about the crowd size who’d hear his remarks. Told that some of...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Election Local#New York Harbor#Assembly#City Council
MSNBC

Even now, Trump pushes to decertify election results he dislikes

For those concerned about the state of Wisconsin’s democracy, Friday’s news represented the latest in a series of disappointments. The conservative majority on the state Supreme Court issued a ruling barring the use of ballot drop boxes in future elections, despite the total absence of problems with Badger State voters using ballot drop boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Asks Justices to Revive Immigration Enforcement Plan (1)

The Justice Department is calling on the US Supreme Court to toss a recent ruling that sidelined the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities. DOJ lawyers filed a stay request Friday, arguing that a district court overstepped when it froze the enforcement policy. The Department of Homeland Security guidelines in question direct immigration officials to prioritize the detention and deportation of people who threaten national security, public safety, or border security. The Trump administration cast a broader net, targeting anyone in the country without authorization.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Moderates are no longer welcome in the Democratic Party

Democrats love supporting women — unless those women defend their identity and deny the idea that males can become females. Maud Maron is a centrist Democratic candidate in New York’s 10th Congressional District. She’s pushed back on COVID policies that kept children masked in schools into 2022. She calls for investment in law enforcement rather than defunding the police. She publicly questions gender ideology and opposes including men in women’s sports (her Twitter bio includes #IStandWithJKRowling). Yet she remains, as Suzy Weiss called her, “one of those classic big-city liberals — pro-choice, a longtime public defender at Legal Aid, a Bernie Sanders contributor.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Trump Rips Ranked-Choice Voting in Alaska—a 'Moderating Force' in Australia

Former President Donald Trump bashed ranked-choice voting systems during a Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska. His comment came during a tirade against Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, who is one of the handful of GOP lawmakers who voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial last year. In addition to admonishing her as a "RINO," which is an acronym for "Republican in name only," Trump alleged that she was responsible for the state adopting ranked-choice voting, according to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
ANCHORAGE, AK
bloomberglaw.com

Black Gun Owners Eager to Flex Carry Powers After N.Y. Law Falls

Supreme Court struck down limits on concealed carry in New York state. Black groups who opposed law aim to promote gun education, ownership. Black gun rights groups are seizing on a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to carry handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense and an opportunity to reshape the debate in the Black community over gun ownership six years after the killing of Philando Castile.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Black Republicans Keep Chasing White Racist Votes

There have been plenty of Republican campaign ads featuring candidates tacitly threatening to shoot people. There’s the one where Missouri Senate wannabe Eric Greitens advocates “RINO hunting,” or the one where Michigan gubernatorial contender Garrett Soldano fires multiple guns for 45 seconds—but the latest Jerone Davison ad stands out for a few reasons.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy