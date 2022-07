LOGAN — She Loves Me is a rare gem in the American musical theatre. It is not as famous as the more popular “go to” musicals audiences see in Utah again and again. She Loves Me, written in 1963, has gained popularity in the last decade or so. Why? The story (book by Joe Masteroff) is sweet and charming, and the score (with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick) is lovely. But like any gem, the way it sparkles is to put it into a simple setting, light it well and watch it shine. Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre tries to do that, but the gem turns out to be rather dull and lackluster.

LOGAN, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO