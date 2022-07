After more than 70 years of serving the Bessemer community, Fourth Avenue Supermarket began operating under the name of Fresh Value this past week on Wednesday, July 6th. With this change, they will now be a cost-plus store. Fresh Value’s Cost-Plus model is a new way to save money on groceries and more. Where traditional supermarkets advertise a handful of loss leader items (products sold at or below cost) every week to bring you into their stores and overprice everything else, Fresh Value sells all items at cost and then adds a flat 10% surcharge to cover their operating costs which allows them a nominal profit.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO