ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

BOOKING REPORT: Drug Dealing & Drive By Shooting Among Top Arrests

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ns9wv_0gZmfTJg00

SAN ANGELO – Over 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number arrests including the following:

  • David Betancourt was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance on Jul. 7 at 3:08 p.m.
  • Sammy Torres was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jul. 7 at 12:28 a.m.

There are currently 511 inmates at the TGCDF as of Friday morning.

Name David Betancourt (L) Sammy Torres (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Family Violence Top the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local law enforcement had a busy weekend as over 30 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD highlights Humberto Morales Jr. as a wanted person

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department highlighted Humberto Morales Jr. for “Fugitive Friday” via social media on July 8th. Morales who is described to be five-foot-nine, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Gangbanger Arrested for Drive-by Shooting That Left a Woman with a Bullet in Her Spine

SAN ANGELO – A suspected gang member involved in a shooting incident that took place on June 12 in the 1000 block of East 20th St. has been arrested.  23-year-old Sammy Torres of San Angelo was arrested for the shooting following a complex investigation.   According to documentation from the San Angelo Police Department, an investigator was contacted by the San Angelo Police Department dispatch in reference to a shooting call in the 1000 block of East 20th St. where a victim had been shot and had a bullet lodged in her spine. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for emergency…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Details Emerge As Suspect Involved in High Speed Chase Identified

SAN ANGELO – The suspect that led police on a high-speed chase through northern Tom Green County and north San Angelo has been identified by Police Wednesday afternoon. San Angelo Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa said in information released that on July 6, 2022 around 12:13pm, San Angelo Police Department’s patrol division attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a White in color Dodge Dually pickup near the intersection of W. 9th and N. Irving Street.  The driver of the pickup (later identified as Shane Keele 42) failed to stop and proceeded to lead officers on a slow speed…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder on a warrant out of Harris County. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Jun 5 at 11:21 p.m., Juan Carlos Lopez, 65, of San Angelo was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department for attempted murder.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Sent to Prison for Murder Over a Cell Phone

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for murder after taking a plea deal. According to court documents, Sydney Kennon, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for shooting Roy Perez with a firearm. According to court documents,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Driving#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Tgcdf
kksa-am.com

Man Arrested after Police Chase and Crash

42-year-old Shane Keele was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. after he led several law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase. through the northside of San Angelo. The chase ended when the dually. pick-up he was driving collided with an SUV in the area of North. Van Buren and Dallas along...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI Arrests Top 4th of July Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Over 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the independence day weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When the San Angelo Municipal Court Will Publish All Names of People with Outstanding Warrants

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants. In order to have a name on the warrant list removed prior to publication, the individual’s warrants must be disposed of prior to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Failure to appear and dispose of outstanding warrants will mean that the individual is subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily News | Local Nursing Home Director Arrested

SAN ANGELO, TX – On this edition of LIVE! two members of the San Angelo Republic Women, Kellye Duncan and Lori Wilson, join the show. Also we break the news regarding a nursing home director that has been booking into the Tom Green County jail. Plus we catch up...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: 4th of July Weekend Kicks Off with a Number of DWIs

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility Friday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number arrests including the following: Johnny Rivera was arrested for driving while…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying vehicle

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating and identifying a suspect vehicle. The vehicle is a 2004-2006 White/tan or grey Chevy Silverado with after-market Black rims, a black toolbox, crew cab and the rear passenger door opens backward. Three suspects...
San Angelo LIVE!

Assault & DWI Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests including the following: Matthew Hernandez was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 8, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 412 new positive cases […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy