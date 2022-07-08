BOOKING REPORT: Drug Dealing & Drive By Shooting Among Top Arrests

SAN ANGELO – Over 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number arrests including the following:

David Betancourt was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance on Jul. 7 at 3:08 p.m.

Sammy Torres was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jul. 7 at 12:28 a.m.

There are currently 511 inmates at the TGCDF as of Friday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

