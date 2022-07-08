ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, TX

Half a Pound of Meth Seized During Traffic Stop Near Wall

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers seized nearly half a pound of meth during a traffic stop on Thursday night near Wall.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on July 7, 2022, at around 10:30 a.m., DPS Troopers were working patrol on U.S. 87 South near Wall when they observed a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup traveling north displaying illegal window tint on the front driver and passenger windows.

During the traffic stop, Troopers detected the odor of marijuana and began a search of the vehicle.

The search recovered 212 grams of Methamphetamine concealed inside the center console.

The driver, David Jose Betancourt, 57, of Midland, was arrested for manufacture delivery of substance. He was transported and booked into the Tom Green County Jail.

