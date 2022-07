Two beachgoers were injured on the beach in Duck on the afternoon of July 11. A lifeguard for Duck Surf Rescue was conducting patrol on an UTV when the sand collapsed at a drop-off on the beach and the vehicle overturned onto two people. The two visitors were transported by Dare County EMS to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The lifeguard had no reported injuries. At this time, the matter is under investigation by the Town of Duck Police Department and the owner of Duck Surf Rescue.

