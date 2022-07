Nate Diaz wants to leave the UFC. Fan-favorite Nate Diaz has been a mainstay in the UFC for over a decade and a half. Currently, on the last fight of his contract, Diaz wants to complete his deal and move on from the promotion, at least for some time. There had been a lot of speculation about why he was being shelved despite being one of the biggest stars in the sport.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO