--- Wallace will be the Seminoles' recruiting coordinator and hitting coach. Wallace is a UCF alum and a native of Orlando, FL. His coaching career also began at UCF in the fall of 2003. He then served as the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach at High Point University for eight seasons, where he helped lead HPU to its four highest win totals in school history. After that, Wallace was incredibly successful in his three-year stint as hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Creighton. In his time at Creighton, he earned the accolade of Top Recruiter in the BIG EAST conference by D1 Baseball in 2016.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO