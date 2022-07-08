Holder White is Illinois’ first black female High Court judge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The first black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, celebrating the event as a recognition of the “undeniable value and merit” that women and people of color can offer. Lisa Holder White, formerly a judge on...
The Missouri Supreme Court is still considering the disciplinary case against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. It's been three months since Gardner admitted to a disciplinary panel that she "unintentionally" failed to produce documents during the Eric Greitens sex case pre-trial hearings--and failed to correct misstatements under oath by her lead investigator.
July 11 (Reuters) - A state court judge in Utah on Monday blocked a sweeping new abortion ban from taking effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last month eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.
In the moments after the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision to end the constitutional right to an aborrtion, the director of a conservative Christian ministry connected to an influential right-wing legal group in Washington DC claimed that she prayed with the justices who struck down Roe v Wade.A report from Rolling Stone reveals that a YouTube stream from outside the Supreme Court on 24 June captured the remarks made by Peggy Nienaber, the vice president of Faith & Liberty, an arm of the powerful legal group Liberty Counsel, which describes the organization as “Christian outreach to top-level government officials...
The Supreme Court sided with a Georgia death row inmate on Thursday who wants to be executed by firing squad instead of by lethal injection, which is currently the only authorized method of execution in the state. Michael Nance was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 2002 for...
July 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday ruled against a series of efforts by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, to delay his upcoming trial on contempt of Congress charges. D.C. District Judge Carl Nichols rejected Bannon's arguments that his defense has been compromised by...
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
The United States Supreme Court has limited the scope of its historic McGirt decision. In a 5-4 vote, the high court ruled in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta that the state of Oklahoma has concurrent jurisdiction and the ability to prosecute non-Natives when the victim is Native and the crime is committed on tribal land.
Calls for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to be subpoenaed widened after The Washington Post revealed that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas communicated with former president Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman. Three people involved in the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot told The Post that Ms Thomas spoke with Mr Eastman, who tried to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Two of the people said that the correspondence was more widespread than previously understood. In turn, members of the committee are discussing whether to delve into her alleged...
Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald suggested that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was being hypocritical in calling for the reconsideration of rulings ensuring legal rights for gay people. McDonald, who is gay, noted in a Facebook post that Thomas had not called for the repeal of a similar...
Until last week when he swore in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, his successor on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer had a rigorous, intellectually challenging job with the highest of stakes. Now the 83-year-old retiree has no briefs to read and no opinions to write. As a retired justice, Breyer...
Mississippi's only abortion clinic petitioned the state Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to reopen. The clinic was forced to close on Thursday following the US Supreme Court overturning of Roe V Wade. The petition cited a previous state Supreme Court ruling that found abortion was protected under a...
In a recent ruling in the the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal appellate court has given reputed street legend Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff a glimmer of hope in forcing another judge to consider the Supreme Team leader for a sentence reduction. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block was...
A Navy engineer who also served as an attorney for private clients before the US Patent and Trademark Office failed to convince the Federal Circuit that his First Amendment rights were violated when the agency temporarily banned his legal practice. The PTO said attorney Kevin P. Correll breached rules that...
An online petition demanding the removal of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has received more than one million signatures. The effort entitled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was launched on the website of public advocacy group MoveOn in May. As of Friday, the petition had more than 1.1...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Tuesday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's reinstatement of Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, which a federal judge said will cause "irreparable harm" to Black voters in the 2022 midterm elections and likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The White House said recent Supreme Court decisions regarding abortion, the environment, and potentially affirmative action are part of the wider Republican "ultra-MAGA" agenda, calling on voters to elect new representatives in the fall.
