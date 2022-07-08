ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Holder White is Illinois’ first black female High Court judge

By Grace Reader
thehitc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The first black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, celebrating the event as a recognition of the “undeniable value and merit” that women and people of color can offer. Lisa Holder White, formerly a judge on...

thehitc.com

