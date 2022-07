I read with disgust the stories about the so-called “Pride” events held in the Parkersburg City Park recently. What a sad group of people wanting the public to celebrate their display of degenerate behaviors. Well, I do not celebrate it, but rather disdain it. All this does is show the impressionable youth of Parkersburg and surrounding areas that some people have some serious issues. It is for us, the conservative citizens, to speak up or get used to such perverted displays in Parkersburg.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO