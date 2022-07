Bonnie J. Huser 9/17/1933 - 12/12/2019

Folsom American Little League Major All-Star team had been on quite a roll entering the championship game of the District 54 Major All-Star Tournament on Sunday. Folsom American, a very good hitting team that had scored 38 runs in the last three games, had pounded the ball of late. El Dorado Hills’ Lucas Cutler was up for the challenge, as the ace right hander from up Highway 50 pitched 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before reaching his pitch threshold. Cutler struck out 12 and walked four. Carson Hudack came in to get the last out at Mann Park in Folsom, as El Dorado Hills won the game, 5-0, and the District 54 All-Star championship.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO