Racing at Shady Bowl tonight

One NASCAR racing team's major announcement has become the source of another's ire on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier today, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing outfit announced that Tyler Reddick would be joining the team in 2024. There's no word yet if Reddick will race alongside Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch or replace one of them.
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
