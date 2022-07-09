Josh Donaldson, Yankees tee off on Red Sox again

Josh Donaldson homered for the third time in as many games and Matt Carpenter added a solo shot to lift the visiting New York Yankees to a 12-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Donaldson belted a three-run homer in the first inning, and Carpenter and Gleyber...
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multhit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games. Gomber (5-7) permitted one run and six hits. Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.
Comments / 0