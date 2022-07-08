ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Handing Sean Morgan a tax increase would be like giving a loaded gun to a chimp

chicotaxpayers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night (6/5/22), Chico City Council hired former Mayor and Councilman Mark Sorensen for the city manager position, unanimous approval. I was not able to get his contract before the meeting – the clerk’s office told me, as you may have read here, that they are not required to show the...

chicotaxpayers.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Request To Recount Ballots In Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Race Withdrawn Over Cost

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – The request to recount ballots cast in one Nevada County election has been halted. Last week, veteran political adviser Randy Economy made the request to inspect and recount ballots on behalf of Nevada County Clerk-Recorder candidate Jason Tedder. Then, on Monday, he told CBS13 that he is halting the recount request. He told CBS13 “This has never been about the results, it’s about the chain of custody and the way the election was handled.” Economy, who questions the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in general, said he wanted to review the signatures on the envelopes and compare them to the voter rolls. The only way to do that under California law was to request a recount. In California, voters can request a recount for any reason, as long as they pay for it. The current clerk-recorder estimated it would take 38 days to hand-count roughly 1,000 ballots a day at the cost of more than $82,000. Economy told CBS13 that he could not afford the $82,000 cost and will terminate his request at 4 p.m. Monday.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHAT is set to break ground on Everhart Village shelter Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT) announced that crews will break ground on the Everhart Village emergency shelter on Wednesday. The shelter project will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd. in Chico. It will provide about 20 individual sleeping cabins for people to transition from homelessness to...
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Biggs, CA
Chico, CA
Government
State
California State
Chico, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Inflation spiking the cost of pet food and supplies

Chico pet owners and local pet shops are experiencing the impact of cost hikes. Inflation spiking the cost of pet food and supplies. Chico pet owners and local pet shops are experiencing the impact of cost hikes.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chico City Council
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 8, 2022

On July 12 the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and contractor staff will begin a multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. This project was established after the 2017 Oroville Spillway emergency to maintain the safe and reliable operation of the FCO, Thermalito Diversion Dam, and Thermalito Power Canal radial gates.
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Plumas County News

Firefighters responding to a fire off Beckwourth-Calpine Road

USFS Tahoe National Forest Sierraville Engine 362 and Fire Prevention Patrol 61, TNF Truckee Engine 372, cover Engine 332 from Mendocino National Forest with Plumas National Forest Fire Resources and Firestorm Crew 7 have handline and a hose lay surrounding the one to two acre Vista Fire that ignited south of Beckwourth on the Sierraville Ranger District. The fire was reported as a structure fire extending into the vegetation. Fire resources are currently mopping up to further secure containment lines and remove interior heat as part of the quick, joint full suppression response. TNF Fire Prevention, Detection, and Suppression resources will be extending their staffing this evening to be available for new starts.
BECKWOURTH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for battery for spitting on someone at Chico's pallet shelter

CHICO, Calif. - A man staying in Chico's pallet shelter was arrested overnight for assault. Chico Police Department said Nathan Brandstatt was spitting on another person during an argument around midnight Monday. Brandstatt was held on $6,000 bail for two counts of battery on a person. The pallet shelter opened...
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Redding Alleged Drunk Driver Drives Into Crowd

Three People Hospitalized After Driver Hits Them at Lake Redding Park. An alleged drunk driver in Redding was placed under arrest on July 7 after driving her vehicle into a crowd. Local police are saying the act appeared to have been intentional. The collision occurred at Lake Redding Park at about 4:00 a.m.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters pull all-nighter burning fire-prone area along I-5

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Firefighters in Shasta County successfully completed burning operations on the Cottonwood Hill area along Interstate 5 between Cottonwoood and Anderson. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity United burned 8.8 acre over the course of 4 hours overnight. They started the burning operation late Monday night into Tuesday morning to prevent roadside fires. They said over the last 10 years they have seen an average of eight fires every year in the area on the west side of southbound Interstate 5.
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of spot fire in Oroville stopped

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a 50-foot by 50-foot vegetation fire in Oroville Monday afternoon. CAL FIRE said the fire, named the Fish Fire, was at the Feather River Fish Hatchery. The fire was burning at a slow rate of spread in grass. Just before...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police arrest second man in 1 week for stealing a trailer

CHICO, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Chico on Wednesday after a search warrant was served and detectives found guns and ammunition as well as a stolen trailer that went missing either on June 22 or 23, according to the Chico Police Department. The Chico Police Violence Suppression Unit...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy