ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Canada, Costa Rica qualify for Women’s World Cup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANzU0_0gZlsoa100
1 of 9

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Julia Grosso scored in the 64th minute and Canada secured a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Panama at the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night.

With Canada’s victory, Costa Rica also qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Costa Rica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the earlier game at Estadio Universitario.

Canada, which won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t punch through Panama’s defense until Grosso’s goal, her third of the tournament.

“It was definitely a tough one today but I’m glad we got the win and glad to have amazing teammates to support throughout this journey,” Grosso said.

In the earlier game, Cristin Granados scored in the 18th minute to give Costa Rica the early lead. An own goal in the 33rd doubled the lead before Granados scored her second just before halftime. Katherine Alvarado scored in the 48th.

Trinidad and Tobago was hurt when Kedie Johnson was sent off with a second yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Costa Rica has made the World Cup field just once before, in 2015.

Canada and Costa Rica joined the United States, which qualified for the World Cup the day before with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over tournament host Mexico.

Eight teams were divided into two groups at the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the World Cup and advance to the semifinals. The third-place teams advance to an intercontinental playoff in February.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot at the 2024 Olympics in France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

United States vs. Mexico: What to expect ahead of CONCACAF W group-stage clash

The United States women's national team and Mexico will face off in group-stage action at the CONCACAF W Championship on Monday. While the U.S. has already clinched a semifinal spot (and a place at the 2023 World Cup), Mexico has slim hopes after two losses to kick off the tournament in Monterrey, Mexico.
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT grateful for a test in 1-0 CONCACAF W Championship win over Mexico

The U.S. women’s national team completed an unblemished run through the CONCACAF W Championship’s group stage, defeating a hard-working Mexico side 1-0 on a late Kristie Mewis goal. Heading into the game, the USWNT made plenty about wanting this particular game, with a larger and louder crowd on hand to back Mexico, to be a good test of the team’s mentality. While the performance—largely untroubled at the back, but also impatient and predictable going forward—left something to be desired, the theme of the night for the team was that the test will help going forward. “We knew that if we don’t score...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristin Granados
Person
Julia Grosso
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Costa Rica#Canada#Jamaica#Haiti#Women S World Cup#Monterrey
americanmilitarynews.com

What Turkey got for letting Sweden, Finland join NATO

It was a nailbiter, NATO’s welcome of Sweden and Finland into the alliance with just a few hours to spare before the opening of the alliance’s Madrid summit. Yet most people had stopped paying attention to the sluggish negotiations between the applicants and the lone ally blocking their invitation. The surprise unanimity was made possible by giving Turkey a lot of what it wanted—including attention to its unique status within the alliance.
WORLD
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Wimbledon men's final is disrupted by a protester 'shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point', as players stop to watch while offender is quickly bundled out by security

A protestor was kicked out of the Wimbledon men's final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point, causing the match to be disrupted. Play was quickly stopped and the spectator was bundled out by security, with boos echoing out across Centre Court while Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios watched on.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Sri Lankans storm president's house, office in biggest rally

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation’s worst economic crisis.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev snubs the men's Wimbledon final as he posts a video of himself watching Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix instead - and showing off his trophies - after he and other Russian tennis stars were banned due to the war in Ukraine

Tennis' world No 1 Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at Wimbledon officials on Sunday by watching Formula One instead of the men's final, having been banned from competing at the tournament. Concerns over the prospect of the Russian star winning at SW19 - one of sport's most iconic tournaments -...
TENNIS
The Guardian

‘Extinct’ parrots make a flying comeback in Brazil

Twenty years ago, the future of the Spix’s macaw could not have looked bleaker. The last member of this distinctive parrot species disappeared from the wild, leaving only a few dozen birds in collectors’ cages across the globe. The prospects for Cyanopsitta spixii were grim, to say the least.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

989K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy