First, I’d recommend Keithly Electric. They’re located in South Park and their residential team is fantastic!. Now I’ll tell you something that one of their electricians will likely tell you: it’s not likely an issue with you panel, it’s more likely, if you’re tripping your main, that your service needs to be upgraded. Your main panel would feed the sub panel so this removes no load from the main. I would presume that you probably have a 125A service, right? You’d be better served (sight unseen and based only on your description) to get a service upgrade rather than just move some circuits around and it may even be less expensive. This would bump your service up to 200A and install a larger panel at your current location thus eliminating the need to relocate wiring.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO