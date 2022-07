TULARE, Calif. ( ) – One person is in the hospital following a hit-and-run in Tulare on Friday, according to police. Officers say the suspect vehicle, a black Jeep, was first seen driving quickly in the area of Bardsley Avenue and K Street. The vehicle was then seen in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and O Street. It was seen a third time heading east on Kern Avenue from R Street. That’s when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

TULARE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO