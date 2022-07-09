ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Divorce filings rise in Ohio for the first time in 10 years

By Nia Noelle
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

According to NBC4i, you can’t spell COVID-19 without divorce, at least for one Columbus-based attorney.

While the workload for some Ohioans came to a “screeching halt” at the start of the pandemic, Isaac-Wiles family law attorney Joanne Beasy said she and her colleagues were up to their knees with clients wishing to pull the plug on their marriage.

“Because of all of the different unique circumstances that COVID brought to people’s lives, people are realizing that the relationship they’re in is maybe not the one that they want to be in for the rest of their life,” Beasy said.

Divorce is on the rise in Ohio for the first time since 2012, ending a steady ten-year downfall in the number of couples terminating their marriage, according to data from the Domestic Relations Division of Ohio’s Courts of Common Pleas. In 2021, divorce and dissolution filings in Ohio totaled 39,256 cases – a 3.4% jump from the 37,925 cases filed a year before. Franklin County specifically saw 4,779 cases in 2021 – nearly 300 additional cases since the 4,552 that were filed in 2020.

For the full NBC4 story click here

