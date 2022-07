Helen Lawson Douglas was a beloved nana, mother, sister and friend during her incredible 80 years of life. She passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. We will remember Nana for her kindness and unconditional love. She instilled generosity and volunteering in her children from an early age, including volunteering as a family every year at the Special Olympics. Helen knew desserts like nothing else and always had ice cream on hand. Her tradition of sharing Thanksgiving with others and everyone making a pie has continued to the third generation.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO