ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Balk-Off Loss For Rays in Hard-to-Swallow 10-Inning 2-1 Defeat to Reds

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI, Ohio — Tampa Bay reliever Matt Wisler is 100 percent sure that he didn't do anything different in the 10th inning of Friday night's game with the Cincinnati Reds than he has in any other appearance all year. With the potential winning run on third base, Wisler...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Did Craig Counsell just play a power move with the Brewers roster?

After Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it was safer if you were not around Brewers fans or on social media sites. There was lots of anger, and a lot of it pointed at manager Craig Counsell. But I wonder if the Sunday, July 10th game was Counsell’s way of saying that this current Milwaukee roster needs help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of their series against Mets

Over the last 24 hours, the Braves have shaken things up. Last night, they acquired Robinson Canó from the Padres in exchange for cash. Today, they traded their top prospect, Drew Waters, to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday’s draft. The Braves also added Canó to the active roster and reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list. In corresponding moves, they designated Phil Gosselin for assignment and optioned Mike Ford to AAA.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
City
Houston, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Matt Olson now holds one of the most impressive streaks in baseball

As you can see, Dansby Swanson isn’t far behind Olson. It’s no shock that old friend Freddie Freeman is on this list either. Ripken’s record of consecutive games played will never, and I mean never, be broken. Regardless, it’s still good to see Matt Olson providing some stability for the Braves in the wake of losing a franchise icon. Dansby Swanson has arguably been the best hitter in baseball — both of these guys need to stay healthy if the Braves are going to continue to hawk down the Mets and win another NL East title.
MLB
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have a stud starting pitcher dominating in Triple-A

The New York Yankees have a number of quality pitching prospects climbing through the minor-league system, but one has been dominant with Triple-A Scranton this season. 24-year-old lefty starter, Ken Waldichuk, has been phenomenal over 41.1 innings. Every year, Waldichuk has taken a big jump forward. Starting in High-A with Hudson Valley in 2021 and quickly elevating to Scranton this year. His unbelievable stuff with Double-A affiliate, Somerset, helped catapult him to the Yankees’ top affiliate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Rob Refsnyder smashes car window with home run over Green Monster

Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder has been hitting practically everything in sight so far during Boston’s series with the New York Yankees this weekend. That even includes objects outside of Fenway Park. With Boston trailing New York 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Colin Poche
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Lance Barrett
Person
Matt Wisler
Person
Brandon Drury
Yardbarker

White Sox reportedly facing significant clubhouse issues

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season, and internal issues are reportedly not helping the situation. In his Sunday column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that whispers about “unrest, cliques and (a) lack of player leadership” inside the Chicago clubhouse had spread around the league. In a Monday appearance on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show,” Nightengale said that chatter had come from White Sox players speaking to others across the league.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Angels Insider Shares Just How Bad Things Have Gotten

Just when everybody thought that things couldn’t get any worse for the Los Angeles Angels, things got even worse. While the New York Yankees keep winning games, the Angels can’t seem to stop losing games. With their loss yesterday to the surging Baltimore Orioles, the Angels finished their...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Ian Happ Trade Package

Happ is going to be an interesting part three to this series, as he’s the first player we’ve covered that isn’t a rental. Happ has one more year of team control, but as it looks right now, the Cubs aren’t going to be competing in 2023. They could attempt to cash in on Happ in 2022 while he’s hot, or look to move him in 2023. I would say sell high now, which would be to the detriment of the Braves:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers News

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza earn 1996 MLB All-Star Game MVP honors in front of his hometown of Philadelphia. Starting at catcher and batting fifth in the National League lineup, he went 2-for-3 with a double and home run in a 6-0 win over the American League.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Balk#The Cincinnati Reds
Yardbarker

Braves trade their top prospect to the Royals

According to Passan, right-hander Andrew Hoffman and C.J. Alexander will also be going to Kansas City in the deal. An organization trading away their top prospect for a draft pick isn’t a normal transaction, but it makes a lot of sense in this case. The Braves have watched a ton of their prospects graduate in recent years, and they’ve traded away even more. Because of that, their farm system is extremely thin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Two Phillies named All-Stars, but two more were snubbed

We already knew that Bryce Harper was given All-Star honors, but what we didn’t know was that Kyle Schwarber would be joining him, becoming the second Phillies player to be given the honor this year. Unfortunately, there were several players who were absolutely snubbed of joining their teammates. Schwarber...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees split series with Boston

The New York Yankees blew a second consecutive lead on Sunday evening against the Boston Red Sox, splitting the series over four games. The Bombers won the first two, showcasing offensive prowess, but their pitching failed to hold up against a potent Boston batting order. The Yanks lost 11-6 on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Brewers open to trading All-Star closer Josh Hader

The Milwaukee Brewers are a division-leading playoff contender, but they are apparently willing to at least consider trading a key member of their roster. The Brewers have told other teams they are willing to listen to trade offers for closer Josh Hader, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Brewers believe they can win the NL Central without Hader and are interested to see what kind of return they would be able to receive in a possible trade.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Final Braves 2022 MLB Mock Draft (3 Rounds)

The MLB Draft starts on Sunday, and this is going to be a critical one for the Braves. This is the weakest their farm system has been in a long time, and they need to nail these picks. Luckily, Alex Anthopoulos and company have done a great job in the draft during their tenure. As I’ve mentioned, the Braves are a team that heavily target college talent — and for good reason. College players are a little safer, and they also rise up the system quickly. Guys who perform faster can generally make for more attractive trade chips. We’ll see how the Braves approach this draft, but I’m almost positive they’ll continue to heavily pursue college talent. This will be my final 2022 Braves mock draft. If you want to check out my previous mock drafts, they’re linked below:
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy