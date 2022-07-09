Paul Overstreet in studio to discuss tonight’s concert at Grand Magnolia Ballroom

Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi held a puppy graduation over the weekend to honor this past year’s therapy teams and their services. The dogs honored at this graduation all passed evaluations last July and helped serve the community through the therapy program the past year. This year’s class...
Although it was still hot today, it didn’t compare to Saturday when Pascagoula reached a scorching 117°real-feel temperature. Some storms did fire up today, but the pattern will become more widespread as we head through next week. A cold front slowly approaching the coast will fire up more...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mississippians are remembering an honorable soldier who finally returned home after 80+ years. According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Seaman First Class John Melton lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. In 2021, through the use of DNA Melton’s...
Elizabeth Tettleton Mason of Oxford, Mississippi, has been awarded a $500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2022 and will be used to fund her work on exploring Native American Foodways of the Southeast and producing essays on the topic. These grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 3 and July 9 were:. New Grand China — 1060 East County Line Road Ste#16, Ridgeland – Did not have a certified manager. Walmart 4619 Deli — 316 S Gloster St., Tupelo – Did not...
View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
If all goes as planned, those traveling I-10 in Mississippi may soon have another stop to make. The very popular gas station, Buc-ee's, has announced plans to open a location in Pass Christian. This would be the closest store to Louisiana. WVUE reports that construction could start as soon as...
The Jackson County coroner identified the victims as 54-year-old Elizabeth Kelley, and 52-year-old Mary Kelley, both residents of New Orleans, LA. According to bystanders, four vehicles were involved in the incident, two of which, a car and a pick-up truck, appeared to be totaled near the entrance to Walgreens. At...
A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
Miss Camden Patton is TriStar’s 2022 Miss JR Teen Mississippi. She is a recent graduate of Pelahatchie High School and, at only sixteen years old, is already a freshman at Hinds Community College, where she plans to major in biochemistry and become an anesthesiologist. In her spare time, she...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MilitaryX hosted a virtual job fair for veterans in the City of Jackson on Monday, July 11. Leaders of the MilitaryX said they are helping those individuals who served as a veteran to seek employment immediately. MilitaryX wants to provide more valuable resources to those individuals that have fought for the […]
RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi has gained new timber mills over the last 18months, and producers have seen timber prices rise since last year. In 2021, the timber industry, which is one of the state’s top five most valuable agricultural commodities, ranked third with an estimated production value of nearly $1.29 billion.
(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
A Mississippi man died Saturday after falling from a tree he was cutting. The accident took place before 1:40 p.m. on Steamplant Road in Adams County, Mississippi. Coroner James Lee said the victim was 61-year-old Clyde Bernard. He was wearing safety gear, he said. “My heart goes out to his...
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies have successfully contained and collected over one million gallons of oil discharged from subsurface oil wells connected to a toppled oil platform in Mississippi Canyon Block 20 (MC-20), located 11 miles south of the Louisiana shoreline. As of July...
The Mississippi Raiders are now national champions after winning the American Indoor Football Alliance title on Saturday. After falling behind 6-0 early in the game, the Raiders scored 20 unanswered points and eventually took home the 55-12 win over the Las Vegas Kings. The victory not only claimed the title,...
