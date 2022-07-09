Paul Overstreet in studio to discuss tonight’s concert at Grand Magnolia Ballroom

Elizabeth Tettleton Mason of Oxford, Mississippi, has been awarded a $500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2022 and will be used to fund her work on exploring Native American Foodways of the Southeast and producing essays on the topic. These grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO