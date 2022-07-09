ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, MS

Paul Overstreet in studio to discuss tonight’s concert at Grand Magnolia Ballroom

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis songs have topped the Billboard Country music charts...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

7/10 – Rob Martin’s “Mid-Week Wetness” Sunday Night Forecast

Although it was still hot today, it didn’t compare to Saturday when Pascagoula reached a scorching 117°real-feel temperature. Some storms did fire up today, but the pattern will become more widespread as we head through next week. A cold front slowly approaching the coast will fire up more...
PASCAGOULA, MS
KNOE TV8

Seaman who died during Pearl Harbor returns home after 80+ years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mississippians are remembering an honorable soldier who finally returned home after 80+ years. According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Seaman First Class John Melton lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. In 2021, through the use of DNA Melton’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelocalvoice.net

Elizabeth Tettleton Mason Receives Mississippi Arts Commission Grant

Elizabeth Tettleton Mason of Oxford, Mississippi, has been awarded a $500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2022 and will be used to fund her work on exploring Native American Foodways of the Southeast and producing essays on the topic. These grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Magnolia, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘It Belongs to Us, Too’: Latinx LGTBQ Mississippians Gather in Jackson for Inaugural ‘Queerceañera’

View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Overstreet
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Grammy Award#Billboard Country
pelahatchienews.com

TriStar’s 2022 Miss JR Teen Mississippi

Miss Camden Patton is TriStar’s 2022 Miss JR Teen Mississippi. She is a recent graduate of Pelahatchie High School and, at only sixteen years old, is already a freshman at Hinds Community College, where she plans to major in biochemistry and become an anesthesiologist. In her spare time, she...
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WJTV 12

Parts of Mississippi highways remain dark due copper wire thieves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Virtual job fair held for Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MilitaryX hosted a virtual job fair for veterans in the City of Jackson on Monday, July 11. Leaders of the MilitaryX said they are helping those individuals who served as a veteran to seek employment immediately. MilitaryX wants to provide more valuable resources to those individuals that have fought for the […]
JACKSON, MS
Picayune Item

Mississippi adds mill capacity, timber moving

RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi has gained new timber mills over the last 18months, and producers have seen timber prices rise since last year. In 2021, the timber industry, which is one of the state’s top five most valuable agricultural commodities, ranked third with an estimated production value of nearly $1.29 billion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
deltanews.tv

Canadian lumber company expanding in Mississippi

(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Raiders are now AIFA National Champions

The Mississippi Raiders are now national champions after winning the American Indoor Football Alliance title on Saturday. After falling behind 6-0 early in the game, the Raiders scored 20 unanswered points and eventually took home the 55-12 win over the Las Vegas Kings. The victory not only claimed the title,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy