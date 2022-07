PORTSMOUTH, Va. — At Churchland Elementary School on Saturday, kids ages 8-14 gathered for the Hayes Stacking Dayz youth football camp, hosted by Elizabeth City State University wide receiver, Josiah Hayes. With fond memories of youth camps from his childhood, Hayes had dreams of hosting his own. He thought he'd have to wait until he made it professionally to put his plan into action but when the NCAA announced the NIL ruling last July, he saw the perfect opportunity to execute his vision. Together, Hayes and his mother have been planning the event since April.

