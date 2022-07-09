‘Curing the Coast’ concert benefiting Bethel Free Health Clinic

Vendors selling all sorts of goodies gather underneath the I-110 overpass on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors selling fresh produce, plants, and jewelry, among other things, sets up for a community market every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. This summer, the market...
IP Casino Resort Spa and the Biloxi Public Arts Project selected local artist Grace Bennett to paint a new mural at IP. Bennett, a Pass Christian resident, has been hard at work painting a new colorful mural that will greet IP guests at the main entrance. Bennett competed with 18...
The Mississippi Farms to School Network held a grand opening for its new community garden. It’s next door to the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Biloxi. The garden was created to give families and children an opportunity to come out and learn how to grow their own food.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More therapy dogs have been added to the Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi to help brighten someone’s day. Saturday, the team had its graduation ceremony to celebrate the dogs’ accomplishments. Whether the dogs are visiting hospitals or nursing homes, the team said one trip makes a difference.
Members of the ‘Nam Knights of America’ traveled to Long Beach this weekend to present a flag to a Biloxi resident. The Spirit of ’76 chapter out of Fort Walton Beach traveled with the Chattahoochee Valley Chapter out of South Georgia to deliver this flag to Phillip LeCara. The flag was given to LeCara’s family in honor of his brother who was a Vietnam veteran who died.
Students at the Hancock County Performing Arts Center are bringing the musical Moana Jr. to life. Here to tell us more about the upcoming performances are Annalise Hoeg and Amelie Necaise who are both sharing the role of Moana for the run of the show.
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Family Health Center is expanding its services with the opening of the team’s first pharmacy in Moss Point. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday morning symbolically marked their first day. “Anytime you see the big scissors that look like they’re on steroids, it’s a...
Saturday marked the recognition of George Ohr’s 165th birthday. So, to celebrate the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art held a birthday party. To celebrate the Mad Potter’s big day, the museum threw a free celebration of art and creativity. At the event, there were things to do for...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looks can be deceiving. Mary Mann of Gulfport and her late husband worked long and hard to make a beautiful home. But an ugly truth is not far away. The 84-year-old has been trying for at least a year to get leaking roof repaired, along with the interior damage it has caused, but the typical social safety nets haven’t been effective.
You might remember Eat Drink Love from its old location on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs. It had that old school Ocean Springs feel to it, shaded by huge live oaks, had lots of picnic tables outside, but what most people remember more so than the ambiance was the amazingly good food. There were daily specials, great sandwiches, and plates, and some of the best take home for supper prepared foods around.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Mississippi and, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, “most of these are preventable.” Health officials say vaccination and boosters are still the best tool we have to protect people and communities from COVID-19. This week, Memorial Health is teaming up with the Gulfport NAACP branch to hold a community vaccination event where anyone 12 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
Two New Orleans women were killed Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a truck as they turned into traffic on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Elizabeth Kelly and Mary Kelly were the victims. They were reportedly sisters-in-law. The wreck happened on U.S....
The City of Biloxi is hosting a job fair Wednesday. The city is looking to fill several positions in the police and fire departments. There are openings for utility crews, maintenance workers, mechanics, and engineers. The city is hosting the job fair this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Bay St. Louis is looking for a new police chief after the retirement late last month of Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Ponthieux, a 23-year veteran of Gulfport Police Department before taking over the Bay St. Louis department in 201 7, retired about two weeks ago.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors held a meeting Monday and on the agenda was a discussion on a subdivision of 235 homes on John Clark Road with some lots that back up against property zoned A-1 agriculture. Supervisors had initially approved the subdivision, but neighbors, many of whom were...
A week from today, there will be a special election to fill the seat for House District 119 in Gulfport. Tonight, you can hear from the candidates. The North Gulfport Civic Club is hosting a forum from 6 to 8 tonight at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center. Both candidates, Gary...
