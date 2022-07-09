‘Curing the Coast’ concert benefiting Bethel Free Health Clinic

You might remember Eat Drink Love from its old location on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs. It had that old school Ocean Springs feel to it, shaded by huge live oaks, had lots of picnic tables outside, but what most people remember more so than the ambiance was the amazingly good food. There were daily specials, great sandwiches, and plates, and some of the best take home for supper prepared foods around.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO