Lower East Side L.G.B.T. walking tour highlights ‘prehistory’ of gay civil rights movement

NEW YORK -- Calls are growing for charges to be dropped against a Hamilton Heights bodega worker accused of murder.Jose Alba stabbed a man to death on July 1 after he came behind the counter to attack Alba.READ MORE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg facing bipartisan calls to drop case against bodega clerk charged with murderSurveillance video shows the encounter inside the Blue Moon convenience store on West 139th Street.Austin Simon was stabbed multiple times.Alba, who was arrested on second-degree murder charges, says it was self-defense.READ MORE: Bodega owners, elected officials rally on Staten Island in defense of Jose Alba, bodega clerk who fatally stabbed attackerThe group United Bodegas of America wants Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to drop the charges."Our city is in crisis, and at this point, we are just fed up with people robbing, looting, attacking, assaulting, killing our small business owners," said Fernando Mateo, with United Bodegas of America.They plan to meet with Bragg on Tuesday to discuss Alba's case.A spokesperson from the District Attorney's office released a comment saying, "We are continuing to review the evidence and the investigation is ongoing."

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO