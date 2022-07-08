ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lower East Side L.G.B.T. walking tour highlights ‘prehistory’ of gay civil rights movement

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBY JASMINE SHIFFER | It was a drizzly afternoon on the Lower East Side as attendees arrived on the steps of the Abrons Arts Center, the first stop on Henry Street Settlement’s queer history tour of the neighborhood. Katie Vogel, one of the tour’s co-creators as well as...

Chi Ossé, New York City’s youngest council member, is figuring it out as he goes

Chi Ossé’s life would change the moment he took the microphone and began to speak on June 1, 2020, at the third Black Lives Matter protest he ever attended. Ossé was 21 years old, and to that point he had made his name as a party promoter, a well known one at that, who hosted events at trendy venues across the city from the Public Hotel rooftop to Paul’s Cocktail Lounge. His friends and relatives did not regard him as a particularly political person. Yet there he stood, addressing thousands of people who had gathered in Times Square to protest the murder of George Floyd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen among dead in NYC weekend violence

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night. Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
CBS New York

United Bodegas of America call to drop Jose Alba's charges

NEW YORK -- Calls are growing for charges to be dropped against a Hamilton Heights bodega worker accused of murder.Jose Alba stabbed a man to death on July 1 after he came behind the counter to attack Alba.READ MORE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg facing bipartisan calls to drop case against bodega clerk charged with murderSurveillance video shows the encounter inside the Blue Moon convenience store on West 139th Street.Austin Simon was stabbed multiple times.Alba, who was arrested on second-degree murder charges, says it was self-defense.READ MORE: Bodega owners, elected officials rally on Staten Island in defense of Jose Alba, bodega clerk who fatally stabbed attackerThe group United Bodegas of America wants Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to drop the charges."Our city is in crisis, and at this point, we are just fed up with people robbing, looting, attacking, assaulting, killing our small business owners," said Fernando Mateo, with United Bodegas of America.They plan to meet with Bragg on Tuesday to discuss Alba's case.A spokesperson from the District Attorney's office released a comment saying, "We are continuing to review the evidence and the investigation is ongoing."
MANHATTAN, NY
Person
Sylvia Rivera
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Known NYC Gang Member Arrested by Police After Foot Chase

CONEY ISLAND, NY – A known gang member was spotted by New York City Police officers in Coney Island Sunday night around midnight. As officers approached, the gang member, who is out of prison on parole, was seen by police, who noticed he was armed with a loaded gun. As officers approached, he fled the scene but was later captured and charged. Police confiscated the gun, taking one more illegal gun off the streets of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Gay People#Gay Rights#Lower East Side#Gay Community#Ludlow Street#Racism#The Abrons Arts Center
thevillagesun.com

Scott Hobbs is new executive director of Village Alliance BID

The Village Alliance has announced the appointment of Scott Hobbs as the organization’s new executive director. Hobbs joined the business improvement district on July 5 and brings with him more than 10 years of experience from some of the largest BIDs in New York City. Hobbs most recently served...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Rally held in support of bodega clerk who killed attacker

NEW YORK -- Bodega owners are calling for better protection after a headline-making case involving a deli worker sent to Rikers Island after he killed an attacker in Hamilton Heights.Sadia Malik and her family own about a dozen convenience stores, including Bagel R Us in Great Kills."We are, day to day, defending ourselves when we are on the front lines servicing," Malik told CBS2's Dave Carlin.Out in the front of her business Saturday, she stood with Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and others, rallying in response to the caught-on-video case of 61-year-old bodega...
MANHATTAN, NY
wbgo.org

The latest update on the rise of coronavirus in NYC, WBGO commentator Mildred Antenor reacts the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and a chat with International Boxing Hall of Famer and Brooklyn Native Lou DiBella

On the July 9 edition of the WBGO Journal.... New York City is on the coronavirus watch again. We’ll have more on New Jersey’s latest gun control laws…. Commentator Mildred Antenor reacts to the U.S. Supreme’s Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade…. WBGO’s Kenny...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Society
PIX11

Man stabbed near Times Square, tells cops group attacked him

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach early Monday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The victim, 41, approached police posted near West 43rd Street in Times Square around 5 a.m. and told the officers that a group of men stabbed him a few blocks away, officials said. But the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Head back in time at Bronx toy shop

It’s a blast from the past all year long at 239 Play, also known as Dan's Parents' House. From Teddy Ruxpin to Powerpuff Girls, the Smurfs and even classic glassware from McDonald's, there are plenty of nostalgic sights to see at the vintage toy shop on City Island in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY

