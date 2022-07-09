C.J. Cron, José Iglesias leave Colorado Rockies game with injuries

PHOENIX • Things got tense in the desert on Friday night.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks, two teams fighting it out for last place in the NL West, had a series of spicy encounters. No one got ejected though, despite arguments from both sides with the umpires. The Rockies were leading 6-4 in the top of the ninth at the time of The Gazette's publication, but at a huge expense. C.J. Cron and José Iglesias both left the game with injuries.

Things started out tame. Kris Bryant hit a home run to open the game, his first of two for the day, and Josh Rojas countered with one of his own in the other half of the inning. The Diamondbacks got ahead in the second.

The Rockies were within two in the fifth when Zac Gallen started to lose his command. The Rockies loaded the bases after a double from Brian Serven and walks for Yonathan Daza and Kris Bryant. Brendan Rodgers also drew a free ride, sending in a run to get within one of the Diamondbacks.

That set up Cron for a shot at a grand slam. But he never got the chance. Down 0-2 in the count, Gallen hit him with a 94.4 mph fastball on his left hand. Cron jumped in the air after the impact, then toppled to the ground, clearly in pain. Trainers came out to look at his hand and then removed him from the game.

X-rays were negative, but Cron is still not in the clear. He has a left wrist contusion. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but losing Cron would be a major setback for the Rockies. He's their leader in almost every offensive category, and ranks in the top of the National League in several categories, including RBIs (65) and home runs (20th). Cron has played in every game, the only one on the team to do so.

This was just the latest in a series of incidents between Cron and the Diamondbacks. They've hit him seven times since the start of the 2021 season, not including when they plunked him in the head in a spring training game.

Pitcher Chad Kuhl went back out for the bottom of the fifth. The game would soon heat up again. Kuhl sent a 95-mph sinker way too wide and high, narrowly avoiding nicking Daulton Varsho in the lower back and butt area. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo came out to argue, mad that it appeared like Kuhl was trying to hit his player. Kuhl got a warning from the umpires, and manger Bud Black did too after an extended engagement.

Kuhl would finish off the inning, ending his day after giving up four runs on six hits.

Good and bad news came for the Rockies in the sixth. The Rockies would take the lead, scoring a run on a fielders choice. But they would watch Iglesias collide with Diamondbacks catcher Josh Herrera at the plate. Both were down on the ground for a few minutes. Herrera was able to get up and stayed in the game. Iglesias, though, appeared dazed and had to be helped off the field. There is no update yet on his condition.

Bryant would add his second home run of the day in the seventh and a double in the ninth, making it his first three-hit day in purple.