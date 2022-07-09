Texas Tech Football Responds After Being Ranked Next to Last

First of all, before we get to the goofball stuck in the mud, if you haven't been keeping up with the building and shaping of the Red Feather Golf Course, you're missing out. This is something brand new to me unless you count course building on golf video games where I can make ridiculous holes like a 600-foot Par 3. I doubt Red Feather has anything that ridiculous. This course was built by professionals. You can see the layout at redfeathergc.com or try and visualize the future product with the flyovers they post on social media.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO