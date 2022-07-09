ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Football Responds After Being Ranked Next to Last

By Rob Breaux
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Big 12 preseason rankings came out Thursday, and they were not kind to Texas Tech. Not that they should have been, but being ranked ninth above only Kansas hurts no matter how you slice it. Starting at the top, the Baylor Bears lead the way heading into the...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas Tech announces major investment in football facilities

Texas Tech announced Monday night via social media a "historic" $200 million restoration project to its football facilities, which when completed, are expected to be among the nicest in the Big 12 and competitive with the top facilities in the nation. The project, which is the final part of Texas Tech's "Campaign for Fearless Champions", will renovate the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, as well as add the new Dustin Womble Football Center where the current Football Training facility now stands. When completed, the new football training facility, the Sports Performance Center--the indoor football practice/indoor track facility--and "The Jones" will all be connected. Demolition/construction is expected to get underway immediately following the 2022 football season.
LUBBOCK, TX
daystech.org

Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Big Texas Tech Football News

To the delight of this system’s well-known alum, Texas Tech is planning a significant overhaul. On Monday evening, the varsity unveiled plans for a $200 million challenge to construct a brand new south finish zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center at Jones AT&T Stadium. The renovations are scheduled to start after the 2022 season and be prepared to start out the 2024 marketing campaign.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

What’s new? $200 million South Endzone update

LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech announced plans for a $200 million investment into the Red Raider Football facilities Monday evening. In the announcement, Texas Tech Athletics officials discussed renovations for the South Endzone and for the Dustin R. Womble Football Training Facility. Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt said the South Endzone project...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

SK806 Roller Rink Is Relocating in Lubbock

If you're looking to head over to SK806 to get your skate on, they're now at a new location. SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is just like the name says, a skating rink and event center. They've been located at 2424 Clovis Road in Lubbock, Texas but just announced they're now at a new spot.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

Joyrider Gets Stuck in the Mud at New Lubbock Golf Course

First of all, before we get to the goofball stuck in the mud, if you haven't been keeping up with the building and shaping of the Red Feather Golf Course, you're missing out. This is something brand new to me unless you count course building on golf video games where I can make ridiculous holes like a 600-foot Par 3. I doubt Red Feather has anything that ridiculous. This course was built by professionals. You can see the layout at redfeathergc.com or try and visualize the future product with the flyovers they post on social media.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Baylor Bears#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Oklahoma State#Kansas State#Iowa State#Tcu#The Red Raiders
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Opening Is Almost Here

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
fox34.com

Hottest day of the month, so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will soar to 100 degrees and above across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. It will be the hottest day of the month, so far, and is expected to be the hottest of the next seven days. Along with the heat, this will be a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Near record heat on Monday, cooler Tuesday, Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Almost record heat for some communities on the South Plains today, including Lubbock. The afternoon highs ranged from 100 to 107, which occurred in Guthrie and Northfield. These temps were close to records in several cities. It will remain hot for the remainder of the week,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Lubbock Home Is Full of Unusual Twists and Turns

It's always fascinating to see what different architects can come up with when designing homes. There are so many ways to create a house depending on what kind of lifestyle you have, how big your family is and more. While there are many different ways to make a home's layout,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

More heat coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be climbing up into the triple digits the next couple of days. It will not be extraordinarily hot, but temperatures will climb just into the triple digits. We still have just enough humidity in the air that it won’t feel like the usual dry...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

9 Lubbock Bars With Excellent Drink Specials

Lubbock may seem kind of boring and dusty some days, but the nightlife here is actually pretty awesome. There are so many different bars to choose from. Whether you like to stick close to Texas Tech or stay as far away as possible, there's something here for everyone. We asked...
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy