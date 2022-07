The Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, are participating in Pick Me! SC today through Saturday, July 16. The statewide adoption event aims to help shelter pets find loving homes, and shelters are offering discounted and sometimes free adoption fees. For more information, call the county shelter at 803-642-1537 option 3. For more information, visit the SPCA Albrecht Center online at letlovelive.org.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO