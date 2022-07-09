ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Train vs. car collision in Mexico claims four members of a Texas family

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"My brother lost his wife. He lost...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Texas Man Dies After Setting Off Firework on His Own Head

A man from San Antonio, Texas, is dead after lighting a firework on his own head early Tuesday, police said. Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with some friends around midnight when he took one of the group’s fireworks and placed it on the top of his head, San Antonio police said. When he lit the mortar-type firework, its bottom pierced his head, and he was taken to a hospital unresponsive with serious injuries. The Bexar County Medical Examiner later confirmed he died from head trauma caused by a firework explosion, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Accident
Complex

British Trainee Pilot Dies After Fatal Mosquito Bite On Forehead

A British trainee pilot has died after she was bitten on the forehead by a mosquito in Belgium, an inquest hearing has said. Oriana Pepper, from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, was bitten by the insect while in Antwerp in July 2021 and was soon hospitalised when the infection began to spread to her brain.
ACCIDENTS
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Park. As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place on the 183A overpass near Brushy Creek Road. Crews actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, found the truck on fire under the overpass [...]
CEDAR PARK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
NBC News

Suspect named in the Utah disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced through a press release, that a suspect has been named in the disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds. Dateline featured Dylan’s case in our ‘Missing in America’ series in June and spoke with his parents, Justin Rounds...
Complex

Texas 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Car in 102 Degree Heat

A 5-year-old boy in Texas died this week after his family left him in a hot car for several hours in triple-digit heat at their home as they prepared for his sibling’s birthday party. As NBC News reports, the unidentified boy was found in the car somewhere between two...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Boy aged two dies with grandparents in Highlands crash

Police have confirmed that a two-year-old boy and his grandparents died in a crash in the Highlands earlier this week. The crash happened on the A9 at Slochd Summit, near Carrbridge, at about 11:40 on Tuesday. David McPherson, 68, the driver of a red Ford Fiesta, was pronounced dead at...
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video

The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl to Death at Her Home: Police

A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy