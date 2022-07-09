ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.


Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!

Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.

“CASABLANCA Styled by @elly30, ” he captioned the short video. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

But this wasn’t the first time that Steve stepped out looking fly while in Paris. Earlier this week, Steve and his wife Marjorie looked too cool donning Fendi fits with Marjorie opting  for an all-white Fendi suit featuring a matching blazer and slacks combo while Steve wore an all brown look featuring a  suit jacket, matching slacks and a brown button up shirt.

Check out their fly looks below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

We’re just loving Steve’s style lately! What do you think about the comedian’s look?

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating

Comments / 0

