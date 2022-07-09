ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy 107.1

Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases

By Nia Noelle
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHAhW_0gZkQCRa00


According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May.

Ohio’s COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported about 1,000 more new cases last week: 17,225 compared to the prior week’s 16,159. The second week of cases rising starts the first steady trend since May 26, when the state previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises . Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,691 new coronavirus cases per day.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Policy#Borough President#Covid#Compassionate Release#Public Health#Nbc4#Monticello Mansion Akron#Freemutulu#Hbcu#The Best Marching Band#Divorce
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
floridanationalnews.com

Biden on 10-year-old Rape Victim Denied an Abortion in Ohio: “Nothing more Extreme” What Would Ron DeSantis Do?

Miami, FL – On Friday, President Biden signed an executive order meant to preserve reproductive freedoms in states where they have been restricted in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Biden cited the case of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who had to cross state lines to escape the extreme Republican policies state officials had passed which would have forced her to give birth.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Sherrod Brown: A victory for Ohio's retirees

More than a million workers and retirees across the country are part of the multi-employer pension system. In recent years, this system has been severely underfunded, threatening the pensions of truck drivers, carpenters, bakers, and others who worked hard all their lives and gave up raises at the bargaining table in order to put that money toward retirement for themselves and their families.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Proposed bill would allow Ohioans to sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio lawmaker is looking to level the playing field when it comes to the cost of a pregnancy. A new state senate bill introduced by Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) would allow pregnant women to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy. Above...
OHIO STATE
meigsindypress.com

Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio’s Rare Second Primary

Voters Encouraged to Partake in Ohio’s Rare Second Primary. A rare August election is just a couple of weeks away, and Ohio voters are encouraged to cast their ballot early. They’ll select candidates for the Ohio House and Senate that they want to move on to November’s general election. Because of ongoing litigation over redistricting, those state legislative races were not included in the May primary.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Abortion providers share stories of Ohioans seeking services

Ohio's new six-week abortion ban is in place but Ohioans who want abortions still have options to get connected to those services. Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, said staff at those facilities had to call patients scheduled for abortions — in the days following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — to cancel those procedures.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Are you eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

SIDNEY — Homeowners who turn 65 years of age or older in calendar year 2022 or are totally and permanently disabled have until Dec. 31, 2022, to file for the homestead exemption of real estate taxes on their 2023 bill according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. In order...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

What led so many Ohioans to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6?

The village of Woodstock is in northern Champaign County. Homes are over a hundred years old and a faded for-sale sign is posted in the window of one of the few markets. Neighbors chat on the street. Kids hang out in backyard pools. American flags and a pride flag hang from front porches.
WOODSTOCK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local food truck spotlighted by Ohio Secretary of State

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, shined a spotlight on a local Chillicothe business this month. Guac N’ Roll is a local food truck, owned and operated by armed forces veteran, Brent Butler. Butler told the Secretary of State that he was “inspired to start...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

741
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy