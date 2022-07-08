ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake County Flash, July 8, 2022

lakecountyexam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the Lake County Flash for Friday, July 8, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the...

www.lakecountyexam.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountyexam.com

Paisley welcomes new mayor Krissy Funk

Paisley resident Krissy Funk will serve as the city’s mayor until December 2022, when an official election will usher in the next mayoral cycle. She is taking over for former Paisley mayor Craig Delarm, who resigned in the spring. Funk was born in Oregon, and “grew up in the...
PAISLEY, OR
mybasin.com

Animal Control – Pet Vaccination Clinic

On June 21, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Control Division held a Pet Vaccination Clinic at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. With the help of many volunteers the event was a success and hopefully a benefit to the community as well. Throughout the day 146 pets...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 3 PM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...The Southeast portion of Fire Weather Zone 624 including the towns of Lorella and Malin; and Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Details: Critically low humidities are also expected in the valley locations around Bonanza, Beatty, and Bly. In these areas there could be a brief period of critical wind and RH conditions as well. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flash#Bulbs#Summer Magic#Oregon Outback#Ace Hardware#N F St
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy