Well System Boil Water Notice Lifted

Boil water lift

(Jackson, Miss.) – The precautionary boil water advisory for all customers on the City of Jackson Maddox Road well system has been lifted.

The lift refers to all City of Jackson well water connections, including those in the City of Byram and areas of Hinds County.

City of Jackson surface water connections remains under a boil water notice until further notice.

For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777/601-960-1975 after 4 p.m.

See attached for additional details.