Water Distribution Saturday, July 8, 2022
July 8, 2022
(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at Triumph the Church & Kingdom located at the intersection of N. Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.
What: Water distribution
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Triumph the Church & Kingdom, 5302 Queen Mary Lane
The City plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notice is lifted. We will keep the media advised of any new developments.
Special thanks to the Coca-Cola Company for the water donation.
