Water Distribution Saturday, July 8, 2022

For Immediate Release:

July 8, 2022

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at Triumph the Church & Kingdom located at the intersection of N. Flag Chapel Road and Queen Marie Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

What: Water distribution

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Triumph the Church & Kingdom, 5302 Queen Mary Lane

The City plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notice is lifted. We will keep the media advised of any new developments.

Special thanks to the Coca-Cola Company for the water donation.