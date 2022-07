It's a fun exercise to look back at the 2021 transfer portal cycle and see which moves were crowned in the offseason as major wins. Tre Mitchell to Texas was supposed to be awesome, and it just didn't work out. How about Maryland getting Georgetown big man Qudus Wahab? That was widely regarded as an awesome coup for Mark Turgeon and the Terrapins before everything came tumbling down.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO