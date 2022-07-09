22 Best Things to do in Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman is a beautiful and vibrant city with much to offer. From the thriving downtown scene to outdoor adventures, there’s a little something for everyone. Here are the best things to do in Bozeman, Montana. If you’ve ever been on a Montana or a Yellowstone vacation, then you’ve...
If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
Here's a question to ponder, what's better than summer in Montana? How about summer in Montana with cash in your pocket. Just in time for summer vacation, road trips, fun adventures, or the high cost of gas and food, there's no better time to win money than right now. Montana's Best Country, 100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at First Security Bank to give away thousands of dollars in cash this summer!
LIVINGSTON, MT- The state of Montana is in recovery mode following June's flooding. The message that rings through across Paradise Valley, despite Yellowstone National Park not being totally accessible through the north entrance, is to come to Montana. It’s well known that the gateway community of Livingston makes the bulk...
My trip to see Kenny Chesney, part one. Let me start by saying that I think that most of the people that I know were at the concert Saturday, but I'll write my article anyway. The main thing that I learned Saturday was that concerts at stadiums aren't just concerts. They are "events". And at "events" you tailgate. And I mean all day.
About a month or so ago I was thinking to myself how nice it was that we didn't seem to have very many mosquitoes this year in Montana. "This is great", I thought, as I cracked a cold beer on my patio one evening, "finally a summer with minimal bug bites." When the Miller moths began showing up everywhere a couple of weeks ago, I told my kids "at least they don't bite, like mosquitos." Alas, it appears that I spoke too soon regarding the pesky, biting bugs because they're out now and they're getting pretty bad.
July 15th and 16th are packed with some of the best NRA Rodeo in the region. Three Forks throws a great party with surrounding events for the entire family. Getting the most fun out of this weekend simply requires a little planning. Three Forks has been hosting an annual rodeo...
MISSOULA, Mont. — It is summer across western Montana and the major cities are feeling the heat when it comes to tourism. Hotel occupancy rates close to capacity even as the prices for your average daily room rise. “That has actually been increasing pretty much every month for the...
Montana brags about our Blue-Ribbon wild trout fisheries. The Yellowstone, Madison, and Gallatin Rivers top this list. With this label comes crowds, overuse, and abuse. Many of these rivers are going Green, and that’s not a good thing! ￼. Sadly, the Gallatin River is downstream of the community known...
We have one building in mind that might be an asset to Bozeman. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported about the Bozeman Swim Center and how the center is understaffed and in high demand. If you don't know, the Bozeman Swim Center is the only indoor 50-meter pool in the Bozeman area and was built in the 1970s. The swim center has been closed due to repairs and renovations this summer.
For years, decades really, perhaps longer, community leaders, government officials, green non-government organizations and the Department of Environmental Quality have sought to keep the Gallatin River clean. The river has always been the pride and joy of our community. Many used its reputation as a “blue ribbon trout fishery” to entice visitors and growth to […]
Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
First time ever on the market and absolutely one of a kind! This adorable craftsman-style home was built by Dovetail construction in 2007 and the quality shows in every aspect of the home. The main home is just over 2000 sq. ft. with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large laundry room, a built-in dining nook, a chef's style kitchen, steam shower, radiant floor heat in both upstairs bathrooms, and an oversized attached one-car garage. The front half of the home has an expansive stamped concrete, covered porch and a private nook for the hot tub. There is an additional heated two-car garage that is currently used by the owners with a 700 sq. ft. apartment above it that is rented on a month-to-month basis. This property has no restrictions for short-term rentals. Hot tub conveys and furniture is negotiable. You will be truly impressed by this home, schedule your showing today! See the attached list of amenities too many to list here!
Now I have seen a lot of ridiculous things around this wonderful little town we live in called Bozeman. For example, last week I had the pleasure of seeing a lot of nutty drivers, as I am sure you did too. So what did I see along this beautiful street...
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 10 between Reed Point and Big Timber Sunday, June 26. According to the fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol, the driver crashed a motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve. The investigation is ongoing, and MHP...
UPDATE: 7/7/2022, 11:05 a.m. - The suspect, Francisco Padilla-Canales, 41, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, July 7, 2022, and his bail was set at $1M. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 22, 2022. UPDATE - 7/7/2022, 10:13 am - According to charging documents, a...
