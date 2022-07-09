ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What To Do If You Get A Foreclosure Notice In New York

By Ed Nice
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 4 days ago
Since New York State ended its Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium earlier in 2022, the number of foreclosures filed in court has been on the rise. According to a report in Forbes, foreclosures across the country have increased by more than 100% over the last year. These increases apply in New York...

