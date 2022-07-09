ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Culpeper by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In Virginia, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Southern Fauquier and Stafford. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Repetitive thunderstorms will remain possible across the area through this evening. Heavy rain will accompany a number of these storms which may drop 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour, with locally higher totals possible in areas that see multiple storms. - For more information, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 23:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Culpeper; Greene; King George; Madison; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Stafford FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In Virginia, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Southern Fauquier and Stafford. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Repetitive thunderstorms will remain possible across the area through this evening. Heavy rain will accompany a number of these storms which may drop 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour, with locally higher totals possible in areas that see multiple storms. - For more information, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Berkeley; Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Harrison; Jefferson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mineral; Mingo; Morgan; Nicholas; Pendleton; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Randolph; Roane; Taylor; Upshur; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BERKELEY BOONE BRAXTON CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY HARRISON JEFFERSON KANAWHA LEWIS LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MINERAL MINGO MORGAN NICHOLAS PENDLETON POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH RANDOLPH ROANE TAYLOR UPSHUR WEBSTER WYOMING
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; St. Marys; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES ST. MARYS WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Culpeper, VA
County
Culpeper County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Madison, VA
Culpeper County, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Augusta, City of Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington; Augusta; City of Alexandria; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; Frederick; Greene; Highland; King George; Loudoun; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Page; Prince William; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CLARKE CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FREDERICK GREENE HIGHLAND KING GEORGE LOUDOUN MADISON NELSON ORANGE PAGE PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy