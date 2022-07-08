Oklahoma Sooners receive commitment from Arizona State transfer Cydney Sanders

The rich get richer in Norman, Okla. as the Sooners landed a commitment from Arizona State slugger Cydney Sanders for the 2023 softball season.

Just weeks after Patty Gasso and Oklahoma added pitcher Alex Storako and shortstop Alynah Torres, the defending national champion Sooners bring in another big-time player to add to their lineup.

In 2022, Sanders hit .425, second on the team, and led the Sun Devils with 21 home runs and 63 RBIs. Oh, and Sanders was just a freshman last season.

The Sooners add another big bat to a lineup that already featured Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons, who each hit more than 20 home runs in 2022, with Jayda Coleman setting the table at the top of the lineup for the No. 1 offense in the country.

Though the Oklahoma Sooners lost Jocelyn Alo and Hope Trautwein to graduation, they’ve restocked the rotation and the lineup with players that can hit. Patty Gasso has her crew once again in a position to be the favorites to win the national title in 2023.

