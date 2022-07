Amari Rodgers was the third-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2021. To say that his rookie campaign was underwhelming would be an understatement. Rodgers had just four receptions for 45 yards and no touchdowns. He also had 20 returns for 166 yards before losing the role due to his many mistakes on the field. Now Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are gone, but the Packers also added Sammy Watkins and three rookie wide receivers. With Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb each returning, there may not be room for Rodgers if he does not show improvement during training camp.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO