Kraken's Niklas Kokko: Goaltending depth for Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks have extended a qualifying offer to goaltender Michael DiPietro, the club announced Monday. The Canucks have not extended qualifying offers to forwards Juho Lammikko, Matthew Highmore, and Justin Bailey. Unless they agree to terms on new deals with the Canucks in the next two days, they’ll become unrestricted free agents on July 13.
The Flames 2022 draft pick has been invited to the 2022 tournament camp. Flames prospect Topi Ronni is set to push for a spot on Finland's 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship roster. The forward will attend his country's pre-tournament camp later this month, which takes place in Vierumaki. Finland has...
The Los Angeles Kings are bringing back a valuable veteran defenseman. Alexander Edler signed a one-year, league-minimum $750,000 extension to stay in Southern California, per the team. The 35+ contract also has the potential to earn Edler an additional $750,000 in games played bonuses. Edler, 36, spent his first NHL...
Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what he called “a pretty uncomfortable year.” Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
The New York Rangers have extended qualifying offers to four of their 8 restricted free agents on Monday. All qualifying offers had to be in before 5 PM ET. Players that did not receive a qualifying offer are now unrestricted free agents. Here’s a quick breakdown:. Qualified. Kaapo Kakko.
Adon (shoulder) has made five appearances with the Giants' Arizona Complex League team. He has allowed three runs, five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Adon is still recovering from shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in winter ball in 2020-21. He had made his way up to Triple-A prior to this multi-year setback, but he may have to settle in with Double-A Richmond once he's ultimately activated from the 60-day injured list. Adon primarily worked as a reliever in 2019, his last healthy season.
It’s been a while since we did a “scenes from”, because, well, there hasn’t been any Canucks on-ice activity in months!. But today, that all changes, because we were out at UBC in the Father Bauer Arena watching the Canucks’ prospects up close in person.
The Rays placed Fleming (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The oblique injury which shortened Fleming's relief outing Monday against Boston will sideline him through the All-Star break. Even once healthy, the lefty may not pitch many innings for the Rays in their Wild Card chase if he doesn't improve upon his 6.84 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.
Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year contract through the 2024-25 season. The Avalanche acquired the netminder from the New York Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Colorado's third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
McMahon went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres. All four of McMahon's steals this season have come in July, after he went 0-for-2 on the basepaths in the first three months of the campaign. While he didn't notch a hit Monday, he's gone 8-for-33 (.242) with a home run in 10 games this month. That's just a little better than his .235 average for the season, and he's added a .692 OPS with 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 334 plate appearances.
Examining Forsberg's Career in Numbers After Forward Signs Eight-Year Deal with Nashville. The Nashville Predators locked up star forward Filip Forsberg for another eight years on Monday, shortly before free agency opens on Wednesday. Forsberg is coming off the best season of his NHL career. In 2021-22, the Leksand, Sweden...
Veteran forward was claimed on waivers from Boston last season, proved his worth, especially playing alongside linemate Yanni Gourde. Gets new one-year deal at $825,000. The Kraken have reached agreement with forward Karson Kuhlman on a new one-year contract with a $825,000 annual average value (AAV) or salary cap hit.
The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
Perron and the Blues aren't expected to reach a deal before Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. Perron is slated to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, though the Blues will likely try to stay in contact with him. The 34-year-old winger tallied 27 goals and 57 points through 67 games last year, giving him three straight seasons with at least 55 points. The Blues' chances of re-signing Perron will likely be much lower Wednesday as he's expected to garner plenty of interest on the open market.
Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star Game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo after Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, letting an inherited runner score a game-winning run while being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
Daza will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. C.J. Cron's (wrist) absence from the starting nine for the second game in a row will open spots in the lineup for both Daza and Connor Joe, who gets the start at first base in Cron's stead. Assuming Cron is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and rejoins the lineup for the four-game series with the Padres that begins Monday, Daza could be in line to displace Joe as a mainstay in the Colorado outfield against right-handed pitching. Daza, who already picked up a start against a right-hander in Friday's series opener in Arizona while Joe sat out, finds himself in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games after going 6-for-22 (.273 average) over the previous six contests.
The Arizona Coyotes re-signed forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Cam Dineen to one-year deals Monday. Terms were not disclosed. Fischer, 25, tallied 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 53 games in his sixth season with the Coyotes in 2021-22. "We are very pleased to sign Christian," general manager Bill...
The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
Milone is expected to start or follow an opener Wednesday against the Nationals, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The veteran left-hander has totaled 10 frames over four appearances since having his contract selected by Seattle in mid-June, so he's unlikely to have a chance at a win if he starts Wednesday's contest. Milone has a 3.60 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB this season.
Comments / 0