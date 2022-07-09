Local Resident Named to UW-Milwaukee Dean’s List

MILWAUKEE — Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will not serve as the incoming president of Northwestern University in the Chicago suburbs after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Northwestern said in a statement Blank plans to focus on her health for the foreseeable future. Blank was...
MILWAUKEE, WI (July 12, 2022) – WISN 12 named Cyreia Sandlin as the station’s new weekend evening news anchor. Effective July 25, 2022, Sandlin will join meteorologist Daji Aswad at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays, along with Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Wisconsin.
If you live in Milwaukee, your new mayor wants you to be one in a million. Mayor Cavalier Johnson believes the city should strive for a long-term population goal of 1 million, propelling it into the ranks of America’s largest metropolises. That would be a 73% increase from Milwaukee’s 2020 population of 577,222, ranked 31st among U.S. cities.
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who are planning vacations are looking to the north for destinations. A study by IPX 1031 found that people in Illinois said the most desired Airbnb locations were:. Chicago. Lake Geneva (Wisconsin) Wisconsin Dells (Wisconsin) Wisconsin residents, on the other hand, were not eager to head...
Summer is upon us. For many in Wisconsin, that means heading out to a lake or river and going fishing. Some people are getting their baits, lures and other supplies, along with a healthy dose of advice, at a Black-owned Milwaukee bait shop. It’s A&C Live Bait near the edge of the Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods — and its story spans generations.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
July 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #171 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wed., July 13, 2022, in honor of Judge John P. Roemer, who passed away on June 3, 2022, at the age of 68.
MILTON — As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but the records we do have show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South.
The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE — Hawaiian restaurant "Ono Kine Grindz" in Wauwatosa topped Yelp's "Top 50 Places to Eat" list. Yelp announced its list on Monday. It includes obvious favorites like FreshFin Poke, Odd Duck and Swingin' Door Exchange. But it also lists some of Milwaukee's hidden gems. Here are the the...
KENOSHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Yet another alligator was found recently in Wisconsin, as Kenosha police stumbled upon a small alligator Tuesday morning. Police found the alligator — just a “little fella,” officers wrote on Facebook — on the north side of Kenosha. The Kenosha Police...
MILWAUKEE — The Summerfest party wrapped over the weekend following another run without its usual 11-day schedule. The shows went on despite some performers canceling due to COVID-19 and other health issues. "It was really fun. The energy was really good," Julia Spilling said after attending the festival on...
MILWAUKEE — Loved ones remembered the woman who helped develop Summerfest into one of Milwaukee's biggest attractions. Elizabeth "Bo" Black was synonymous with the Big Gig. She ran Summerfest for 19 years. One of the people at the memorial Mass on Saturday was retired WISN 12 News anchor Kathy...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
