Raleigh, NC

second storefront in Raleigh

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article and while it may sound cheesy, we just know it's gonna be gouda (had to). Started as a side hustle in 2019, Raleigh...

cbs17

Trolley tour explores Raleigh's Jewish history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh parks has announced a new trolley tour that explores the city's Jewish history. The tour travels around downtown Raleigh and explores the buildings, sites and lives of those who built Raleigh's Jewish community. The tour starts with Moses Mordecai, the first known...
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Jones County 4H announces NCSU Foods Day Camp

Jones County 4H announced on their Facebook page a North Carolina State University Foods Day Camp. This camp is a day trip to Raleigh for ages 13-18. This will take place on August 3rd and will run from 6:15 AM - 6:45 PM, and is only $15 per participant. Kids will learn about foods and food production.
JONES COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Rent prices on the rise in Raleigh… again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are all paying more for most things lately, and that's including rent. One new report shows that rent in the Raleigh area has gone up… again. "It's gone up over the last two years about $400," one renter, Franklin Wefald, CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Farewell, Frank: Remembering longtime N&O publisher Frank Daniels Jr.

RALEIGH – Frank Daniels Jr. was right again. My last chat with the longtime publisher of The News & Observer came when I held his arm and escorted him from a family party to the 100-ton nuclear submarine of a vehicle he had somehow navigated there. Frank: Everything hurts...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Pizza Joint Named Best Pizza in North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don't worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
point2homes.com

1981 Sadler Avenue, Creedmoor, Granville County, NC, 27522

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 1981 Sadler Avenue is in the 27522 zip code. 1981 Sadler Avenue has the following amenities: flooring: carpet, hardwood, tile and...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
Courtney Bowman
WRAL News

Data shows NC population boom the nation's third-biggest jump over year span

Raleigh, N.C. — More than million people moved to a different ZIP code between February 2021 and February 2022, the most of any 12-month period since 2010. North Carolina has been a big winner of that movement. The state had the third-highest in-migration during that period, only trailing Florida and Texas. Just in Raleigh, 10 years ago the population was around 400,000. Now, its population jumped about 15 percent, to around 467,000.
RALEIGH, NC
point2homes.com

Condos for Sale in Knightdale, NC

For results, try to expand your search area or browse all real estate listings in Wake County. No listings available in Knightdale. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Wake County:
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL

How The Green Chair Project gives your Gently-Used Furniture New Life

This article was written for our sponsor, Whitley Law Firm. We all have old furniture that needs a new home, but what if your old furniture could truly make a difference in a family's life? That's where the Green Chair Project comes in. A local charity in Raleigh, NC, the Green Chair recycles furnishings donated by the community to help families who are overcoming the challenges of homelessness, crisis, and disaster have the dignity of a well-equipped home. "It's a lot easier to part with our things when we can picture how they're going to help somebody else," said Jackie Craid, CEO and co-Founder of the Green Chair Project.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County needs more landlords for affordable leasing program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is getting an update on a Wake County program working to create more affordable rental homes by offering incentives for landlords. The "Lease 2 Home" program is for people who don't have a permanent place to live and face barriers keeping them from finding a place – like a low credit score or criminal record.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man buys $30 scratch-off ticket in Raleigh, wins $100,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is celebrating his luck this week. Nouraldean Kuran won the $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket he bought in Raleigh, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Officials said he bought the 200X The Cash ticket from...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Reba McIntire Bringing Fall Tour to Raleigh November 3

Huge news, as legendary country music superstar Reba McIntire has announced she is bringing her fall arena tour to Raleigh on November 3. REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT will come to PNC Arena in Raleigh on November 3, with special guest Terri Clark. "I can't wait to see everyone out on...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

The BrickUniverse convention in Raleigh brings out Lego fans of all ages

All-new LEGO displays, artists, and attractions made for an exciting two-day event.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Video: Luke Bryan Took a Tumble On Stage In Raleigh

What is it about North Carolina. Luke Bryan more often than not tumbles here than in any other state. At least it sure seems that way. I can count at least two or times he has slipped on stage here in Charlotte but this past Friday, it was Raleigh's turn.
RALEIGH, NC
qcitymetro.com

Joy in the midst of a storm

We have been told to look for the rainbow after a storm. Diamond and Brandon share how they found joy in the middle of a hurricane. Bride: Diamond Bigelow, 29, bank teller Wells Fargo, native of Burlington, North Carolina. Groom: Brandon Enoch, 31, Pickens County Parks and Recreation Director, native...
BURLINGTON, NC

