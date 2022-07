CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dunn is a 3-year-old, 65-pound Border Collie mix. He has a sweet personality and lots of energy to play. His favorite game is fetch and he will chase a ball for hours if you let him. Dunn is foo motivated and enjoys training. He is a loyal companion and happy to stick by your side. He would thrive in a home where he is the only animal, and all attention is on him. Dunn is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.com to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO