N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning streak, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card game, when Chris Turner hit a two-run, walk-off homer off Alex Reyes for a 3-1 victory. Andrew Knizner drove in three runs on three singles as St. Louis won its third straight. Trea Turner had a two-run homer and single, and scored three runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman added a solo homer, two singles and an RBI double.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO