CHICAGO (July 11, 2022) – The National Women’s Soccer League, in partnership with Nationwide, announced today details around the 2022 Nationwide Community Impact Program, a season-long, civically-focused initiative promoting community partners and advancing local service projects chosen and led by each NWSL team. At the conclusion of the 2022 season, the program will culminate with the Nationwide Community Impact Award, where one club and its partner will be recognized for their exemplary commitment off the field at a postseason ceremony.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO