Mustangs beat Monarchs 4-3 with second half push

Will Dryburgh scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch in the final inning of the Mustangs’ 4-3 victory over the KC Monarchs on Friday at Phil Welch, bringing them to a season record of 23-9.

It was another last-second victory in a string of recent comeback wins for the Mustangs as the team has made a habit of storming back from early deficits.

“Main thing is when we get down early, we don’t hang out heads. We just keep playing,” Dryburgh said. “We know we have more chances. In baseball you get 27 outs and we value each one of them.”

The Monarchs jumped out to a 3-0 lead, scoring on a pair of singles by Alex Lahasky in the third and fifth as well as a Ryan Ford single in the fifth. Through the first four innings, the Mustangs had managed just two hits and had left runners stranded in scoring position twice.

The Mustangs finally struck back in the bottom of the fifth, as Dryburgh connected on a double to left field that he was able to turn into three bases following a throwing error to second. Shortstop Noah Bodenhousen drove him in on a single in the following at bat.

The two teams stalemated through the following inning, and the Mustangs chipped away again in the bottom of the seventh. Dryburgh tripled on a deep shot to right field, and Bodenhousen once again was able to drive him in on an error on the throw to first.

Camden Lutz started on the mound, allowing six hits and three runs through five innings. Relief pitcher M. Stevenson was able to strand three Monarch runners in the top of the eighth.

With two outs on the board, Tino Salgado hit a one run double up the right foul line to drive in Dylan Carey and tie the game at 3-3 entering the ninth.

After another strong outing by Stevenson in the top of the ninth, Dryburgh got on base with a single and later stole third. With two outs on the board and a strikeout in the previous at bat, the Mustangs were able to avoid the drama as Monarch pitcher Jake Slocum threw wide and allowed Dryburgh to run in.

“I was just happy to help the team get the win and score the winning run,” Dryburgh said. “Happy to be a part of another win.”

The Mustangs will host the Outlaws tonight at Phil Welch.