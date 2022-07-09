Driver Arrested For Critically Injuring Woman In SW Portland Hit & Run

The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police say they were scrambling as two gunfights broke out on opposite ends of the city early Saturday. They’re still on the hunt for the suspects. They say it’s a miracle that nobody has reported getting hurt, at least not yet. Officers rushed to...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in the Aloha community for reportedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot and then breaking into a home, according to authorities. Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Valdez of Hillsboro was taken to jail and charged with misdemeanor failure to perform...
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
NEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime that occurred at a home on Highway 101 in Nehalem the night before.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person riding a bicycle died in a crash in North Portland on Sunday night. They were hit by a car at North Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard around 10:15pm. The bicyclist has not been identified. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 33rd...
KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man suspected of robbing two banks in Astoria was arrested on unrelated charges, officials announced Sunday. Donald Lee Sparling was arrested in Pacific County, Washington for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Washington, according to the Astoria Police Department.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of killing three people in Lane County in 2015 is being moved from the Oregon State Hospital to a behavioral health facility in Woodburn, a decision that caught the City of Woodburn and its residents off-guard. Police initially arrested the man in question,...
