10-Year-Old Rape Victim in Ohio Denied Abortion, Forced to Travel to Indiana for the Procedure

By Camille Hutchison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old girl who is six weeks and three days pregnant was denied an abortion after the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last week. Cincinnati reported that several groups filed a lawsuit to prevent the state law from taking effect on Wednesday, but the Ohio...

