Ballast Water Management Market Segmentation by technology and geography | Evolving Opportunities with Alfa Laval AB and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC | Technavio

By TechNavio
 4 days ago
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ballast Water Management Market is segmented into two categories based on the technology (physical disinfection, chemical method, and mechanical method) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 3.21 billion, and the...

USD 33.97 Trillion growth opportunity in IT Spending Market size in Southeast Asia -- Technavio's report identifies Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc. as key vendors

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and successful growth strategies adopted by various vendors including Accenture Plc, Acer inc., Alphabet inc., Apple inc., ASUSTeK Computer inc., Broadcom inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., infosys Ltd., international Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. among others.
Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires Tyro Remotes, LLC

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a subsidiary of Control Solutions, a Harbour Group company, has acquired Tyro Remotes, LLC ("Tyro"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tyro is based in Almelo, Netherlands. Founded in 1995,...
THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT COMPLETES $1.3 BILLION OPEN-AIR SHOPPING CENTER ACQUISITION, CREATING PURE-PLAY RETAIL FOCUSED PORTFOLIO

93 Properties Closed Year-to-Date, Growing Necessity Retail Portfolio to $5.3 Billion of Real Estate. Grocery-Anchored Centers Grow to 22%1 of Multi-Tenant Portfolio, 57% of Straight-Line Rent1 Derived From Properties in Sunbelt States. NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL) ("RTL" or the "Company")...
Virgin Atlantic Selects Viasat for In-Flight Connectivity on its New Airbus A330-900 Fleet

CARLSBAD, Calif. , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Virgin Atlantic has selected Viasat's industry-leading in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its new Airbus A330-900 aircraft. Viasat's IFC system can enable high quality, full video streaming, browsing, messaging, social media scrolling and more to every connected device on the aircraft, operating with a level of connectivity made possible through the Company's robust satellite network capacity.
Primo Water Corporation Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Report Highlights Continued Commitment to Carbon Neutrality. TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) ("Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today released its inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report provides an overview of Primo's long-term goals and efforts in support of those goals. Major milestones include achieving carbon neutrality, investing in cleaner transportation and a targeted exit of the retail single-use plastics business in North America.
Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge. LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation solutions that transform digital experiences and meet the demands of today's global businesses.
Tethr and DCM Insights form partnership, helping organizations use conversation intelligence to improve sales results

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, and DCM Insights, a customer engagement research and advisory firm, announced today a strategic partnership that will help businesses understand and improve their customer experience and unlock growth. The partnership continues a long-standing relationship—focused...
CONSOL ENERGY NAMED FINALIST IN RAGAN CSR & DIVERSITY AWARDS

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy has been nationally recognized for its transparency in communicating about corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company is a finalist in Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) campaign for "Trust and Transparency in Communications." "There are...
Talos Energy Executive Vice President - Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer Robin Fielder To Participate In One-On-One Fireside Chat with Jeff Robertson Of Water Tower Research

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that Robin Fielder will participate in a one-on-one fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research. The fireside chat will be broadcast live on July 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Time and will focus on the Company's carbon capture and sequestration business, Talos Low Carbon Solutions. The session is expected to run for approximately 30-60 minutes and is open to all individuals who register.
Weatherford International plc Announces Redemption of $50 million principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced it intends to use cash on hand to redeem $50 million principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024 on August 10, 2022 (the "Unsecured Notes"). Girish Saligram, President and...
Contentstack Announces New APAC Regional Director Jerry Nott, First Australia-based Hire of 2022

Continues rapid global growth serving enterprises seeking to revitalize their websites and applications with a cloud-first approach. AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the hire of Jerry Nott as APAC Regional Director. Nott's hire is the first of many in Australia as Contentstack increases its investment in the region to better serve local customers and maintain the company's nearly 99% customer retention rate. Contentstack currently supports 30+ brands across APAC, with the majority in Australia, including Baby Bunting, Pepperstone Group, and Koorong.
Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC Invests $35 Million to Expand Operating Capacity

New bottling line set to be installed at Winston-Salem production facility; create new jobs. RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) announced today a $35 million investment to install a new state-of-the-art bottling line at its production facility in Winston-Salem, N.C. The line will improve efficiencies in the company's manufacturing operations by optimizing production capacity for some of the bottler's largest growing brands, including Aquafina and Lipton Tea, and PBV-owned brand Nature's Twist.
ZIRCON Phase III Kidney Cancer Imaging Study Completes Enrolment

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has dosed the final patient and completed recruitment into the Phase III pivotal study ZIRCON (Zirconium in Renal Cancer Oncology, NCT03849118) of its investigational renal (kidney) cancer imaging agent TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab). This global study has dosed 300 patients to date, exceeding the target enrolment of 252 patients, announced on 8 March 2022.
Anthos Therapeutics Announces that Abelacimab has Received FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Thrombosis Associated with Cancer

Abelacimab is a dual-acting fully human monoclonal antibody targeting both Factor XI and Factor XIa with high affinity and selectivity. Earlier this year abelacimab became the first-ever Factor XI inhibitor to begin enrolling patients in a Phase 3 trial (The ASTER Study) The AZALEA-TIMI 71 trial in patients with atrial...
